Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.77.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.
Shares of NYSE NBR opened at $62.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $455.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 3.79. Nabors Industries has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $167.50.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 35.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,100,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,037,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.78% of the company’s stock.
Nabors Industries Company Profile
Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; logging-while-drilling systems and services; and an optimization software.
