Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.77.

Shares of NYSE NBR opened at $62.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $455.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 3.79. Nabors Industries has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $167.50.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($23.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($24.63) by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $437.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.11 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($18.50) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nabors Industries will post -78.18 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 35.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,100,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,037,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; logging-while-drilling systems and services; and an optimization software.

