Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI)’s (ISP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) (BIT:ISP) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ISP. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €2.35 ($2.76) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.40 ($2.82) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €1.55 ($1.82) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.40 ($2.82) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €2.13 ($2.51).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. has a twelve month low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a twelve month high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

