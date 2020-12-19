Barclays Analysts Give Metro AG (B4B3.F) (ETR:B4B3) a €7.70 Price Target

Barclays set a €7.70 ($9.06) price objective on Metro AG (B4B3.F) (ETR:B4B3) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

B4B3 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Independent Research set a €8.80 ($10.35) price target on shares of Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on shares of Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Baader Bank set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on shares of Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on shares of Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €9.17 ($10.78).

Shares of Metro AG (B4B3.F) stock opened at €8.86 ($10.42) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $26.36 million and a P/E ratio of -96.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €8.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of €8.90. Metro AG has a fifty-two week low of €7.26 ($8.54) and a fifty-two week high of €13.70 ($16.12).

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions.

