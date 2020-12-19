Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) PT Lowered to C$24.00

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 204.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lowered Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$20.25 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Equinox Gold from C$17.00 to C$19.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of CVE EQX opened at C$7.88 on Thursday. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.25 and a 1 year high of C$8.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.88.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

