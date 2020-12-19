VINCI SA (DG.PA) (EPA:DG) PT Set at €93.00 by Morgan Stanley

VINCI SA (DG.PA) (EPA:DG) received a €93.00 ($109.41) target price from analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DG. UBS Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €89.63 ($105.44).

Get VINCI SA (DG.PA) alerts:

Shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) stock opened at €83.94 ($98.75) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €82.96 and a 200 day moving average of €80.18. VINCI SA has a 12 month low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 12 month high of €88.80 ($104.47).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for VINCI SA (DG.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VINCI SA (DG.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.