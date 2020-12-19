Brokers Offer Predictions for ABM Industries Incorporated’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ABM)

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) – William Blair lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ABM Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 17th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.52. William Blair also issued estimates for ABM Industries’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Sidoti upgraded ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ABM Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of ABM opened at $39.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,995.50 and a beta of 1.26. ABM Industries has a 52-week low of $19.79 and a 52-week high of $41.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.84.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. ABM Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.45%.

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda Chavez sold 1,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $50,142.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,053 shares of company stock valued at $1,005,342 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in ABM Industries by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 78,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 36,713 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in ABM Industries by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in ABM Industries by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,878,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,197,000 after purchasing an additional 124,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

