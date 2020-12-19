Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Trading 8.9% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) shot up 8.9% during trading on Friday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $160.00. The company traded as high as $164.57 and last traded at $161.17. 1,212,714 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 238% from the average session volume of 358,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.02.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VRNS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.55.

In other news, Director Gili Iohan sold 7,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,000,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Mendoza sold 3,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $383,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,664 shares of company stock worth $2,293,104 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,581,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,424,000 after purchasing an additional 261,029 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Varonis Systems by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,029,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,770,000 after buying an additional 93,298 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Varonis Systems by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 790,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,276,000 after buying an additional 368,899 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Varonis Systems by 25,949.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 509,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 507,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Varonis Systems by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 362,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,875,000 after buying an additional 26,608 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -56.95 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.59.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.19. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The company had revenue of $76.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

