SSR Mining Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 8,774 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,475% compared to the average volume of 557 call options.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $36.00 to $39.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of SSR Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. SSR Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.01.

SSRM stock opened at $19.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.95. SSR Mining has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $25.32. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 42.43 and a beta of 1.05.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.21. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $225.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SSR Mining will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sprott Inc. grew its position in SSR Mining by 80.7% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,829,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,135,000 after acquiring an additional 816,826 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the third quarter worth about $294,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 74.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,801,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,263,000 after buying an additional 10,170,190 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 3.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the third quarter worth about $872,000. 66.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

