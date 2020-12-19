Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $0.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.79% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sonim Technologies Inc. provides ultra-rugged mobile phones and accessories. It provides its solutions under categories of ultra-rugged mobile phones based on the Android platform, which are capable of attaching to both public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories and cloud-based software and application services. The company serves construction, energy and utility, hospitality, logistics, manufacturing, public sector and transportation sectors. Sonim Technologies Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

Shares of Sonim Technologies stock opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.77. Sonim Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $41.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 3.20.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 million. Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 40.31% and a negative return on equity of 111.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sonim Technologies will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SONM. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 332.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 126,196 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Sonim Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Sonim Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

