Broadcom Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 150,141 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,120% compared to the average volume of 12,306 call options.

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Broadcom from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $411.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $417.86.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 6,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.99, for a total transaction of $2,229,484.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $220,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 407,483 shares of company stock worth $156,549,279 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Broadcom by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,958,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $464,250,000 after buying an additional 327,153 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 16,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 537,645 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $169,685,000 after purchasing an additional 103,140 shares during the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $434.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $435.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $388.75 and its 200-day moving average is $349.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.09, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.39 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.