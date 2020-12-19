Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share (NASDAQ:PGC)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a report released on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.43. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $52.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.46 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 14.46%.

PGC has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $31.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is presently 8.20%.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Timothy E. Doyle acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.33 per share, with a total value of $34,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,282.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director F Duffield Meyercord acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $25,575.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,203.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $103,650 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 73,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 47,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

