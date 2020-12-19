Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 2,548 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,300% compared to the average volume of 182 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lamar Advertising from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.33.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $83.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $30.89 and a one year high of $96.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.45.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $386.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.13 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 3,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total value of $221,338.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,961.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 1,868.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 883,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 838,881 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 61.2% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,692,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,982,000 after acquiring an additional 642,609 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,678,000 after purchasing an additional 384,960 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 799,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,349,000 after purchasing an additional 358,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 588,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,311,000 after purchasing an additional 263,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 385,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.