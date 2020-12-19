Gresham House plc (GHE.L) (LON:GHE) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Gresham House plc (GHE.L) (LON:GHE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of GHE opened at GBX 754.25 ($9.85) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of £242.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 763.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 697.18. Gresham House plc has a 1 year low of GBX 450 ($5.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 795 ($10.39).

In other Gresham House plc (GHE.L) news, insider Anthony (Tony) Dalwood sold 72,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 726 ($9.49), for a total transaction of £526,342.74 ($687,670.16).

Gresham House plc is a publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to individual investors, financial advisers, institutional investors, charities and endowments, family offices, and business owners. The firm invests in the public equity of European markets and United Kingdom. The firm invests in opportunities in private equity markets.

