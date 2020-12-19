JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for boohoo group plc (BOO.L) (LON:BOO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of boohoo group plc (BOO.L) (LON:BOO) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of boohoo group plc (BOO.L) in a report on Friday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 381.67 ($4.99).

Shares of BOO opened at GBX 309.50 ($4.04) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 292.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 313.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of £3.90 billion and a PE ratio of 46.89. boohoo group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 133.10 ($1.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 433.50 ($5.66).

In other boohoo group plc (BOO.L) news, insider Neil James Catto acquired 5,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 257 ($3.36) per share, with a total value of £14,970.25 ($19,558.73).

boohoo group plc (BOO.L) Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

