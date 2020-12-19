boohoo group plc (BOO.L) (LON:BOO) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

boohoo group plc (BOO.L) (LON:BOO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 48.63% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of boohoo group plc (BOO.L) in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 381.67 ($4.99).

Shares of boohoo group plc (BOO.L) stock opened at GBX 309.50 ($4.04) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £3.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.65. boohoo group plc has a one year low of GBX 133.10 ($1.74) and a one year high of GBX 433.50 ($5.66). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 292.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 313.99.

In related news, insider Neil James Catto purchased 5,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 257 ($3.36) per share, for a total transaction of £14,970.25 ($19,558.73).

boohoo group plc (BOO.L) Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

