Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Medallion Financial from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Medallion Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medallion Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.80.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Shares of Medallion Financial stock opened at $5.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $125.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Medallion Financial has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.23.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The credit services provider reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($1.08). Medallion Financial had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 million. Analysts forecast that Medallion Financial will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Medallion Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Medallion Financial by 17.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 387,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 56,625 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Medallion Financial by 75.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 62,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 26,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Medallion Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $375,000. 16.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.