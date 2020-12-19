Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €17.20 by Jefferies Financial Group

Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) has been given a €17.20 ($20.24) price objective by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €21.50 ($25.29) price target on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €19.88 ($23.39).

DTE stock opened at €15.10 ($17.76) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €14.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of €14.72. Deutsche Telekom AG has a 1 year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1 year high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

