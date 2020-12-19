Contrasting Unit (OTCMKTS:UNTCQ) and Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Unit (OTCMKTS:UNTCQ) and Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Unit alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Unit and Falcon Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unit 0 0 0 0 N/A Falcon Minerals 0 3 3 0 2.50

Falcon Minerals has a consensus target price of $4.97, indicating a potential upside of 53.29%. Given Falcon Minerals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Falcon Minerals is more favorable than Unit.

Profitability

This table compares Unit and Falcon Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unit -217.49% -80.83% -39.85% Falcon Minerals 10.72% 1.90% 1.60%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Unit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.7% of Falcon Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Unit shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of Falcon Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Unit and Falcon Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unit $674.63 million 0.00 -$553.88 million N/A N/A Falcon Minerals $68.46 million 4.07 $14.35 million $0.31 10.45

Falcon Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Unit.

Risk and Volatility

Unit has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Falcon Minerals has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Falcon Minerals beats Unit on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Unit Company Profile

Unit Corporation is a diversified energy company engaged through its subsidiaries in the exploration for and production of oil and natural gas, the acquisition of producing oil and natural gas properties, the contract drilling of onshore oil and natural gas wells, and the gathering and processing of natural gas. Its principal areas of operations are located in the Anadarko and Arkoma Basins, which cover portions of Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas and Arkansas and has additional producing properties located in other states, including but not limited to, New Mexico, Louisiana, North Dakota, Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, Alabama and Mississippi.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.