Financial Review: U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) and Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) and Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.2% of U.S. Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.0% of Ames National shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of U.S. Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Ames National shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

U.S. Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Ames National pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. U.S. Bancorp pays out 38.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. U.S. Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Ames National has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Ames National is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

U.S. Bancorp has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ames National has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Bancorp and Ames National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Bancorp 18.68% 10.99% 0.96% Ames National 24.59% 9.17% 0.98%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares U.S. Bancorp and Ames National’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Bancorp $27.33 billion 2.47 $6.91 billion $4.34 10.34 Ames National $64.81 million 3.53 $17.19 million N/A N/A

U.S. Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Ames National.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for U.S. Bancorp and Ames National, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Bancorp 0 9 11 0 2.55 Ames National 0 0 0 0 N/A

U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $47.97, suggesting a potential upside of 6.94%. Given U.S. Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe U.S. Bancorp is more favorable than Ames National.

Summary

U.S. Bancorp beats Ames National on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products, as well as home equity, auto, boat, RV, personal loans, and personal line of credit. It also provides ancillary services comprising capital markets, treasury management, and receivable lock-box collection services to corporate customers; and a range of asset management and fiduciary services for individuals, estates, foundations, business corporations, and charitable organizations. In addition, the company offers investment and insurance products to its customers principally within its markets, as well as fund administration services to a range of mutual and other funds. Further, it provides corporate and purchasing card, and corporate trust services; and merchant processing services, as well as cash and investment management, ATM processing, mortgage banking, and brokerage and leasing services. The company offers its products and services through operating a network of 2,795 banking offices principally operating in the Midwest and West regions of the United States, as well as through online services and over mobile devices. It also operates a network of 4,459 ATMs. The company has a strategic alliance with State Farm Bank. The company was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Ames National

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits of various types comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans, such as short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, and home improvement loans, as well as agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit; and originates mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market. In addition, the company offers cash management, merchant credit card processing, safe deposit box, wire transfer, direct deposit of payroll and social security check, and automated/video teller machine access services; and automatic drafts for various accounts, as well as trust services comprising wealth management services. Further, it provides farm management, investment, and custodial services for individuals, businesses, and non-profit organizations; and online management, mobile banking, and private banking services. Ames National Corporation was founded in 1903 and is based in Ames, Iowa.

