Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CFR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Compass Point cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 119,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 11,982 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth $392,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 169,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,772,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $86.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.58. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $47.69 and a 12-month high of $99.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.97.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.31. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $350.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Further Reading: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.