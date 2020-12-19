ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $185.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ICON Public from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ICON Public from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of ICON Public from $170.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Get ICON Public alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $194.19 on Friday. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $215.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.91.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.17. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $701.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.88 million. Equities analysts predict that ICON Public will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 0.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 66,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,668,000 after buying an additional 19,676 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ICON Public during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ICON Public by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 87,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. 74.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.