Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DBK.F) (FRA:DBK) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DBK.F) (FRA:DBK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €6.70 ($7.88).

DBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DBK.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DBK.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DBK.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DBK.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €8.10 ($9.53) price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DBK.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DBK.F) stock opened at €9.03 ($10.62) on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €12.36 ($14.54) and a 52-week high of €18.49 ($21.75). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €8.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €8.27.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

