Salazar Resources Limited (SRL.V) (CVE:SRL) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Salazar Resources Limited (SRL.V) (CVE:SRL) shares rose 3.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 53,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 61,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.21 million and a PE ratio of -28.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.29.

Salazar Resources Limited (SRL.V) Company Profile (CVE:SRL)

Salazar Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba Project that consists of seven concessions located in the provinces of Bolivar and Los Rios, Ecuador.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Salazar Resources Limited (SRL.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salazar Resources Limited (SRL.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.