Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.94 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) to report $2.94 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.83 billion and the highest is $3.04 billion. Pinduoduo reported sales of $1.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 89.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full-year sales of $7.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $8.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.03 billion to $12.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pinduoduo.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 35.73% and a negative net margin of 24.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.44) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BOCOM International downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Nomura Instinet raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. China Renaissance Securities raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinduoduo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.21.

Shares of PDD opened at $149.37 on Tuesday. Pinduoduo has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $163.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.51 and its 200-day moving average is $95.53. The firm has a market cap of $166.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Pinduoduo by 87.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the third quarter worth $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Pinduoduo in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 59.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 179.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

