$30.75 Million in Sales Expected for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) to post sales of $30.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.90 million. RBB Bancorp reported sales of $28.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full-year sales of $116.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $115.90 million to $116.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $126.05 million, with estimates ranging from $125.90 million to $126.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $29.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.85 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RBB shares. Stephens started coverage on RBB Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded RBB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on RBB Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 357.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in RBB Bancorp during the second quarter worth $119,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in RBB Bancorp during the second quarter worth $129,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in RBB Bancorp during the second quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBB stock opened at $15.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average is $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. RBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $21.90. The company has a market cap of $304.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.92.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

