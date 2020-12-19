Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) Price Target Raised to C$30.00

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. CIBC raised their target price on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Cormark increased their price target on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$23.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Air Canada (AC.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.96.

Shares of TSE AC opened at C$23.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 767.46. The company has a market cap of C$6.83 billion and a PE ratio of -1.89. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$9.26 and a twelve month high of C$52.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.20.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Galardo sold 3,435 shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.98, for a total transaction of C$68,627.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,896.94. Also, Senior Officer Chris Isford sold 17,661 shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.50, for a total transaction of C$415,033.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$601,482.50.

Air Canada (AC.TO) Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

