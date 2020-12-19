Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (TSE:CCO) Cut to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. TD Securities currently has C$18.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$16.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CCO. Raymond James set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

CCO opened at C$17.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$13.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.90. The company has a market cap of C$6.78 billion and a PE ratio of -1,427.50. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of C$7.69 and a 12 month high of C$18.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.67.

Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$379.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Cameco Co. (CCO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -666.67%.

Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

