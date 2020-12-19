Raymond James Boosts Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) (TSE:CG) Price Target to C$19.50

Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) (TSE:CG) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CG. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$17.00 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. CIBC cut their target price on Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. CSFB lowered their price target on Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.45.

Shares of TSE:CG opened at C$15.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.51 billion and a PE ratio of 15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 4.65. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of C$5.52 and a 52-week high of C$19.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$12.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.63.

Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) (TSE:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$686.49 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 2.0100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

