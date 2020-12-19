Outset Medical, Inc. (NYSE:OM) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of ($0.86) Per Share

Outset Medical, Inc. (NYSE:OM) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Outset Medical in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.86) for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Outset Medical’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.49) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.81) EPS.

Outset Medical (NYSE:OM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.69) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.72 million.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Outset Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

NYSE:OM opened at $53.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.55. Outset Medical has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $66.96.

In other Outset Medical news, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 3,686,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $185,601,428.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Outset Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Outset Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Outset Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Outset Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Outset Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

