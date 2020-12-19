CNH Industrial Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share (NYSE:CNHI)

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CNH Industrial in a research note issued on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CNHI. Melius raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of CNH Industrial from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.92.

NYSE:CNHI opened at $12.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.29. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $12.07. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.41 and a beta of 1.67.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 758.4% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,429,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030,157 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 35.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,164,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648,199 shares during the period. Bank of Italy lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 9.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 17,737,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,151 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 117.4% in the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 2,747,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,883 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 4,536.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 842,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after acquiring an additional 824,231 shares during the period. 19.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

