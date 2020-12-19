Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) (TSE:L) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets restated their outperform rating on shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) (TSE:L) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$83.00 price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) in a report on Wednesday. CIBC cut their price objective on Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) from C$85.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) from C$79.00 to C$78.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$86.00.

Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) stock opened at C$64.60 on Tuesday. Loblaw Companies Limited has a 52 week low of C$59.01 and a 52 week high of C$77.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$65.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$67.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.92. The stock has a market cap of C$22.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15.

Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) (TSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.28 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$15.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$15.62 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 4.9099998 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO)’s payout ratio is 45.16%.

About Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores.

