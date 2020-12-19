Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Qiwi from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub lowered Qiwi from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Qiwi from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Sberbank CIB lowered Qiwi from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Qiwi from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Get Qiwi alerts:

Shares of Qiwi stock opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Qiwi has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $21.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.11 million, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The credit services provider reported $52.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $45.62 by $6.87. The firm had revenue of $83.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.40 million. Qiwi had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 12.42%. Research analysts forecast that Qiwi will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.32%. Qiwi’s payout ratio is presently 73.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qiwi by 13.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 4,594 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in shares of Qiwi by 30.9% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 100,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 23,765 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Qiwi by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Qiwi by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 68,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 34,514 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Qiwi by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,090,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,353,000 after purchasing an additional 216,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.15% of the company’s stock.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Rocketbank segments.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Qiwi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiwi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.