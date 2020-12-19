Telos Co. to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:TLS)

Telos Co. (NYSE:TLS) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Telos in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 15th. DA Davidson analyst A. Nowinski expects that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Telos’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get Telos alerts:

TLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.50 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Shares of Telos stock opened at $26.97 on Thursday. Telos has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $27.00.

In other Telos news, Director John W. Maluda bought 441 shares of Telos stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7,497.00 per share, with a total value of $3,306,177.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 63,930 shares in the company, valued at $479,283,210. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.