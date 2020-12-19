FY2020 EPS Estimates for Roxgold Inc. Cut by Analyst (TSE:ROX)

Roxgold Inc. (TSE:ROX) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Roxgold in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. Cormark also issued estimates for Roxgold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

