Revolve Group, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $151.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.63 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Revolve Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Revolve Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.53.

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $30.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.14, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.82. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $7.17 and a 12 month high of $30.89.

In other news, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 5,000 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder L.P. Tsg6 sold 4,858,570 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $95,956,757.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,691,926 shares of company stock worth $214,002,780 in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 108,610 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 198.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,401,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,833,000 after acquiring an additional 191,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

