Insider Selling: Shaftesbury PLC (SHB.L) (LON:SHB) Insider Sells 13,970 Shares of Stock

Shaftesbury PLC (SHB.L) (LON:SHB) insider Thomas J. C. Welton sold 13,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 550 ($7.19), for a total transaction of £76,835 ($100,385.42).

Shares of SHB stock opened at GBX 539.50 ($7.05) on Friday. Shaftesbury PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 407 ($5.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 955 ($12.48). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 530.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 527.13.

About Shaftesbury PLC (SHB.L)

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

