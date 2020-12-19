FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc (FA.L) (LON:FA) Insider John Conoley Purchases 12,176 Shares

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc (FA.L) (LON:FA) insider John Conoley purchased 12,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £2,069.92 ($2,704.36).
Shares of FA stock opened at GBX 13 ($0.17) on Friday. FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9 ($0.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 17.50 ($0.23). The stock has a market cap of £16.45 million and a P/E ratio of -1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 13.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99.
FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc (FA.L) Company Profile
