FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc (FA.L) (LON:FA) Insider John Conoley Purchases 12,176 Shares

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc (FA.L) (LON:FA) insider John Conoley purchased 12,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £2,069.92 ($2,704.36).

Shares of FA stock opened at GBX 13 ($0.17) on Friday. FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9 ($0.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 17.50 ($0.23). The stock has a market cap of £16.45 million and a P/E ratio of -1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 13.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99.

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells home safety products and accessories in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) detectors and accessories under the Fire Angel, AngelEye, FireAngel Pro and Specification, and Pace Sensors brands, as well as CO sensors.

