Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets upgraded the stock from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. BMO Capital Markets now has a C$2.60 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$2.20. Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) traded as high as C$2.17 and last traded at C$2.16, with a volume of 786759 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.05.

CS has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.80 to C$2.10 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. CIBC boosted their target price on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.90 to C$2.20 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.65 in a report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.51.

In other Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) news, insider George Leslie Brack sold 155,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.33, for a total value of C$51,346.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at C$660,000. Also, Director Dale Canfield Peniuk sold 36,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.44, for a total value of C$52,907.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$161,678.88.

The company has a market cap of C$945.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -587.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.63, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.35.

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$173.96 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capstone Mining Corp. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS)

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

