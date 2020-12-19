Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after BidaskClub upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock traded as high as $40.28 and last traded at $40.28, with a volume of 3625 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.70.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GMAB. ValuEngine raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Genmab A/S from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Genmab A/S to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Genmab A/S from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genmab A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 31,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 22.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.3% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 5.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 70.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.65.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 34.40%. Analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Genmab A/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

