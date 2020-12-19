AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Stock Price Up 8.7% After Insider Buying Activity

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) shares rose 8.7% during trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $1.93 and last traded at $1.87. Approximately 2,769,939 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 4,980,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

Specifically, CEO Thomas K. Equels purchased 14,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $25,000.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,536.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on AIM ImmunoTech from $4.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 50.01, a current ratio of 50.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.31.

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). AIM ImmunoTech had a negative return on equity of 30.48% and a negative net margin of 6,823.39%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in AIM ImmunoTech in the third quarter worth $26,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AIM ImmunoTech in the third quarter worth $29,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AIM ImmunoTech in the second quarter worth $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AIM ImmunoTech by 868,350.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 17,367 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in AIM ImmunoTech in the third quarter worth $45,000. 5.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM)

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease; and Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecule for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome.

