Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) vs. Technology General (OTCMKTS:TCGN) Financial Analysis

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) and Technology General (OTCMKTS:TCGN) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.9% of Mueller Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Mueller Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.3% of Technology General shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Mueller Industries and Technology General’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mueller Industries 5.79% 17.01% 8.44% Technology General N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mueller Industries and Technology General’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mueller Industries $2.43 billion 0.83 $100.97 million $2.19 16.22 Technology General N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Mueller Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Technology General.

Risk and Volatility

Mueller Industries has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Technology General has a beta of 6.78, meaning that its stock price is 578% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Mueller Industries and Technology General, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mueller Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 Technology General 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mueller Industries currently has a consensus price target of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.80%. Given Mueller Industries’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Mueller Industries is more favorable than Technology General.

Summary

Mueller Industries beats Technology General on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment manufactures copper tubes and fittings, and line sets for water distribution system, heating system, air-conditioning, and refrigeration applications, as well as drainage, waste, and vent systems. It also manufactures steel pipe nipples; and resells imported brass and plastic plumbing valves, malleable iron fittings, faucets, and plumbing specialty products. This segment sells its products primarily to plumbing, refrigeration, and air-conditioning wholesalers; and hardware wholesalers and co-ops, building product retailers, and air-conditioning original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company's Industrial Metals segment manufactures and sells brass, bronze, and copper alloy rods; cold-formed aluminum and copper products for automotive, military ordnance, aerospace, and general manufacturing industries; brass and aluminum forgings, brass fittings, industrial machinery, valve bodies, gear blanks, and computer hardware; and brass, aluminum, and stainless steel valves, as well as fluid control systems and gas train assembles for compressed gas, pharmaceutical, construction, and gas appliance markets. Its Climate segment offers valves, protection devices, and brass fittings, as well as tubular assemblies and fabrications for various OEMs in the commercial heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC) and refrigeration markets; components and accessories for the air-conditioning and refrigeration markets; and coaxial heat exchangers and twisted tubes for HVAC, geothermal, refrigeration, swimming pool heat pump, marine, ice machine, commercial boiler, and heat reclamation markets. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Collierville, Tennessee.

Technology General Company Profile

Technology General Corporation engages in the manufacture of deep-drawn metal-formed products, and ice crushing and shaving equipment; manufacture and distribution of spray coating and industrial mixer systems; and sale of its products to various users primarily in the United States. It operates in three divisions: Precision Metalform, Eclipse Systems, and Clawson Machine. The Precision Metalform division manufactures various deep drawn metal components used primarily in the writing instruments industry and cosmetic industry. The Eclipse Systems division manufactures products, including spray coating systems, and industrial air-driven and electric mixers. Its spray coating systems are used primarily for coating industrial products and the industrial mixers are used in the chemical and food processing industries. The Clawson Machine division produces a line of ice crushing equipment that is used by hotels, restaurants, cruise liners, and related sectors. The company markets its products directly and through a network of distributors. It also owns and leases its buildings to industrial tenants. The company was incorporated in 1957 and is based in Franklin, New Jersey.

