Head to Head Analysis: TN-K Energy Group (OTCMKTS:TNKY) vs. Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) and TN-K Energy Group (OTCMKTS:TNKY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Centennial Resource Development and TN-K Energy Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centennial Resource Development $944.33 million 0.51 $15.80 million $0.19 9.05 TN-K Energy Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Centennial Resource Development has higher revenue and earnings than TN-K Energy Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.2% of Centennial Resource Development shares are held by institutional investors. 31.9% of Centennial Resource Development shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 76.8% of TN-K Energy Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Centennial Resource Development has a beta of 6.8, suggesting that its stock price is 580% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TN-K Energy Group has a beta of -3.88, suggesting that its stock price is 488% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Centennial Resource Development and TN-K Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centennial Resource Development -84.87% -6.02% -4.11% TN-K Energy Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Centennial Resource Development and TN-K Energy Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centennial Resource Development 8 6 1 0 1.53 TN-K Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Centennial Resource Development presently has a consensus target price of $1.66, suggesting a potential downside of 3.71%. Given Centennial Resource Development’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Centennial Resource Development is more favorable than TN-K Energy Group.

Summary

Centennial Resource Development beats TN-K Energy Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it leased or acquired approximately 78,195 net acres; and owned 1,569 net mineral acres in the Delaware Basin. The company was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Centennial Resource Development, Inc. in October 2016. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

TN-K Energy Group Company Profile

TN-K Energy Group Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, and sale of crude oil reserves in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in Kentucky and Tennessee primarily in the Murfreesboro, Knox, and Wells Creek formations, as well as Granville, Stones River, and Sunnybrook formations. As of December 31, 2014, it owned approximately 1,804.62 gross acres of leasehold interests with 38 producing oil wells. The company was formerly known as Digital Lifestyles Group, Inc. and changed its name to TN-K Energy Group Inc. in October 2009. TN-K Energy Group Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Livingston, Tennessee.

