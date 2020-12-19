Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of ClearSign Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:CLIR)

ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 4,040 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,765% compared to the typical daily volume of 141 call options.

NASDAQ CLIR opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.62 million, a PE ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 1.02. ClearSign Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $4.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.24. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get ClearSign Technologies alerts:

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ClearSign Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies in the second quarter worth $31,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 38.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies in the second quarter worth $90,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 871.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 22.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 37,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States. Its Duplex Plug & Play technology provides a direct burner replacement solution for traditional refinery heaters.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.