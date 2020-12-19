Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 4,119 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,001% compared to the typical daily volume of 374 call options.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

NASDAQ ZYNE opened at $3.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.05. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $7.45.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.12. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZYNE. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $466,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 172.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 75,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 164.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 37,195 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 156.8% in the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 31,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 19,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.99% of the company’s stock.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating pediatric behavioral and emotional symptoms of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome; and to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome.

