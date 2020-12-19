NGL Energy Partners Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NGL)

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 4,260 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 661% compared to the average volume of 560 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 6,557 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 7,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 46.26% of the company’s stock.

NGL opened at $2.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.89. NGL Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $12.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $350.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.89.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NGL shares. UBS Group cut NGL Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on NGL Energy Partners from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. NGL Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.39.

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

