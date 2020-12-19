MicroStrategy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 2,994 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 290% compared to the typical daily volume of 767 call options.

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $111,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $111,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,350 shares of company stock worth $42,936,631. Insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 4,444.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 345.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 116.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

MSTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BWS Financial dropped coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. MicroStrategy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.00.

MSTR opened at $301.20 on Friday. MicroStrategy has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $358.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $239.22 and a 200-day moving average of $162.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,510.00 and a beta of 1.56.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $1.75. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $127.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.26 million.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

