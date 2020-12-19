BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH) hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $63.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. BMC Stock traded as high as $50.68 and last traded at $50.65, with a volume of 9061 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.99.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on BMC Stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on BMC Stock from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on BMC Stock from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered BMC Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush lowered BMC Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In other BMC Stock news, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 54,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $2,500,268.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMCH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of BMC Stock by 153.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BMC Stock by 85.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BMC Stock during the third quarter worth $71,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BMC Stock during the third quarter worth $123,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of BMC Stock during the third quarter worth $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.44.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

BMC Stock Company Profile (NASDAQ:BMCH)

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various building products and services for homebuilder and professional contractor customers in the United States. It offers structural components, including floor trusses, roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, such as dimensional lumber, and plywood and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, cabinetry, and other products.

