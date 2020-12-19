Critical Review: Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) versus Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM)

Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) and Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Theta Gold Mines and Agnico Eagle Mines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Theta Gold Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A Agnico Eagle Mines 0 2 6 1 2.89

Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus price target of $86.38, suggesting a potential upside of 20.69%. Given Agnico Eagle Mines’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Agnico Eagle Mines is more favorable than Theta Gold Mines.

Profitability

This table compares Theta Gold Mines and Agnico Eagle Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Theta Gold Mines N/A N/A N/A Agnico Eagle Mines 21.54% 7.22% 4.10%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.3% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Theta Gold Mines and Agnico Eagle Mines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Theta Gold Mines N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Agnico Eagle Mines $2.49 billion 6.95 $473.17 million $0.97 73.78

Agnico Eagle Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Theta Gold Mines.

Summary

Agnico Eagle Mines beats Theta Gold Mines on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Theta Gold Mines Company Profile

Theta Gold Mines Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company in South Africa. Its principal property is the Theta project located near the town of Pilgrim's Rest in Mpumalanga Province. The company was formerly known as Stonewall Resources Limited and changed its name to Theta Gold Mines Limited in December 2018. Theta Gold Mines Limited was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's flagship property is the LaRonde mine located in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its LaRonde mine had a mineral reserve of approximately 2.9 million ounces of gold. The company is also involved in exploration activities in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

