Analysts Anticipate Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to Post $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.28. Kinder Morgan posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion.

A number of analysts recently commented on KMI shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMI. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $333,656,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at $103,547,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,991,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,290,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062,445 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 798.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,231,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 750.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,034,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

KMI stock opened at $14.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average is $13.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of 284.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.08. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

