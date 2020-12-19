Analysts Expect AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) to Post -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) will report earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). AcelRx Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.13). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AcelRx Pharmaceuticals.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.52.

Shares of ACRX opened at $1.26 on Friday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $2.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.28.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 350.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,948 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,283 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.

